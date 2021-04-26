Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.70 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

