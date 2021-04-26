Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,365,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $54.01 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

