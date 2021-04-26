Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Provident Financial Services worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.62 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

