Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $185.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $185.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

