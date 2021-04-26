Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1,636.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

SPWH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

