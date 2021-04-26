Morgan Stanley Has $7.61 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Extreme Networks worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

