Morgan Stanley Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Extreme Networks worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.93 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

