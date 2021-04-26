Morgan Stanley Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Lumber Liquidators worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:LL opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

