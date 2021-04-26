Morgan Stanley Has $7.66 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

