Morgan Stanley Has $7.68 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Plantronics worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Plantronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

PLT stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

