Morgan Stanley Has $7.72 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 221.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of CBIZ worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.