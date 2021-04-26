Morgan Stanley Has $7.72 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of CBIZ worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

