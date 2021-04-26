Morgan Stanley Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PRA Group worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

