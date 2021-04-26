Morgan Stanley Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,594.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

