Morgan Stanley Has $8.02 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of PetMed Express worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

