Morgan Stanley Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Myovant Sciences worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

