Morgan Stanley Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $349.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.71.

KLAC stock opened at $331.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a twelve month low of $147.54 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,865.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 24,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,121.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KLA by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $222,093,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

