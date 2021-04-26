Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $69.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.37. 5,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,836. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

