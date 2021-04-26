Morgan Stanley Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $266.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.78. 1,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,278. Watsco has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $295.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

