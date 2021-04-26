Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

