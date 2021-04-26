Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

