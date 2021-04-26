Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $538.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $507.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.25 and its 200 day moving average is $539.76. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $416.04 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.