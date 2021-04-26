Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Neogen worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Neogen stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

