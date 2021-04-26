Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

