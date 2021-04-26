Morgan Stanley Purchases 163,661 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

