Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,320 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mercury Systems worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.41 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

