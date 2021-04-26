Morgan Stanley Purchases 586,334 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

