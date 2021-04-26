Morgan Stanley Purchases 75,166 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

