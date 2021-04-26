Morgan Stanley Raises Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $33.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

