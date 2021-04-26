Morgan Stanley Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $281.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

AMGN stock opened at $255.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

