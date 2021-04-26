Morgan Stanley Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Cree stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,702,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Cree by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

