Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

