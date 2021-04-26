Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.