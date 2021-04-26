Morgan Stanley Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $32.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,559. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

