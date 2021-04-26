Morgan Stanley Raises Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $45.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,240. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

