Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 184,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,929. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 190,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.