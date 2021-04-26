Morgan Stanley Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

SWN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 191,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,860,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

