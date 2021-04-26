Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

