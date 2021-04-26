Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.