Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSE DMB opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

