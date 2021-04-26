Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

