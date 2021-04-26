Morgan Stanley Sells 101,640 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYN. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000.

MYN opened at $13.70 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

