Morgan Stanley Sells 12,005 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of NewMarket worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NewMarket by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $356.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.45 and a one year high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

