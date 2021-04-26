Morgan Stanley Sells 13,758 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of SLR Investment worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $777.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.25 and a beta of 1.25.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

