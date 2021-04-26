Morgan Stanley Sells 25,530 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.83% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

