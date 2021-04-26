Morgan Stanley Sells 598,543 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 598,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of 3D Systems worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 79,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.