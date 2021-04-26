Morgan Stanley Sells 61,021 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PRA Group worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

