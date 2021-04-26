Morgan Stanley Sells 834,806 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 834,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of CEMEX worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.