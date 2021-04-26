Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $292.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.28. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 33.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

