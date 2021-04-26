Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.
Shares of STT stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
