Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

